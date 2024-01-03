South Africa

Rea Vaya buses blocked at depot

03 January 2024 - 07:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rea Vaya buses parked at the company depot in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Rea Vaya buses parked at the company depot in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Alaister Russell

Johannesburg rapid bus service Rea Vaya is not operating on Wednesday due to a worker dispute.

“The exit point of the depot has been blocked and buses cannot operate,” the service told its customers, citing labour-related issues between PioTrans and its employees. “We apologise and advise passengers to use alternative transport.”

PioTrans, which operates the service in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, was placed in business rescue in December.

The Johannesburg high court agreed to PioTrans being placed in business rescue after an application by its creditors, who alleged maladministration due to outstanding debts.

Since then, Mahier Tayob has taken over as the operator, and the Rea Vaya board has been dissolved.

City of Johannesburg’s transport director spokesperson Benny Makgoga said the city has been mindful of the operational challenges which affected PioTrans. This led to mediation processes in 2014 and 2019, which involved initiating the appointment of external service providers to assist and support the bus operator.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City of Joburg assures Rea Vaya will operate despite business rescue

The City of Johannesburg will ensure the Rea Vaya bus service continues to operate for commuters despite its operator PioTrans being placed in ...
News
5 days ago

We did it in 2010, why can’t we recreate that project-driven society?

Hosting the Fifa World Cup demonstrated our ability, skills and willingness to deliver complex projects when focused on objectives and outcomes, ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago

Ten things you need to know about the City of Joburg 2022/2023 budget

The City of Joburg has outlined some of the metro's priorities in its R77.3bn budget with which the new multiparty government is aiming to turn the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023 South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. Passengers escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport World
  5. Trophy hunter awarded almost R9m in damages after being accidentally blinded by ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...