South Africa

Gold Fields reports employee death in accident at South Deep mine

04 January 2024 - 13:23 By Reuters
Gold Fields’ South Deep mine in Gauteng. File photo.
Image: South Deep Mine

A Gold Fields employee died in an underground accident at its South Deep mine in Westonaria, Gauteng, on Tuesday, the company said on Thursday.

Operations at the mine have been suspended, it said without disclosing when it expects to resume mining or what impact that will have on output.

The accident involved self-propelled mining equipment, Gold Fields' statement said.

An investigation by the department of mineral resources and & energy along with trade union representatives and mine management was under way, the company added.

At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in South Africa last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country's safest year on record.

