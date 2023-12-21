South Africa

NUM confirms Implats mine 3-day protest is over, talks due in new year

Some of the workers were held hostage since Monday morning when ringleaders decided to embark on an illegal strike and prevented them from resurfacing, NUM says.

21 December 2023 - 10:27
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
More than 2,100 mineworkers remained underground at an Implats mine in Rustenburg on Tuesday after a sit-in protest started on Monday morning. File image.
More than 2,100 mineworkers remained underground at an Implats mine in Rustenburg on Tuesday after a sit-in protest started on Monday morning. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Mineworkers, some of whom were held hostage during an illegal protest underground at an Implats mine, resurfaced after the ringleaders agreed to convene talks with management next year, the National Union of Mineworkers says.

The protest action, initially involving 2,205 employees, began at the North and South shafts of Implats' Bafokeng Rasimone mine on Monday. 

This was due to several disputes including over their pension and provident fund payouts when Implats took over the mine from Royal Bafokeng. 

Protest leaders also complained they were “over-taxed” when they received their share dividends in September and demanded the money be paid back.

Bafokeng mine strike has ended, disciplinary action to follow: Implats

The unprotected underground protest action at Impala Bafokeng’s platinum mine, which began on Monday, has ended with all miners safely returning to ...
News
6 hours ago

NUM Rustenburg regional secretary Geoffrey Moatshe said all mineworkers had resurfaced on the third day of the protest.

“It was all about persuasion but there are three reasons why the workers were finally let go. The first is that the mine management had given them a deadline, the second is the upcoming Christmas break and the third reason is that payday is approaching,” he said.

Moatshe said the issues that led to the three-day hostage situation would be addressed in the new year.

“What was important was to get the workers out due to health and safety issues. The other issues they have will be addressed in the new year. But I can tell you that some of these issues are non-issues. We will try our best to address them,” he said.

Family members of workers stuck underground waited anxiously outside the shafts. Some were concerned about their relatives not having access to their chronic medication. 

It was initially thought the protest was a united sit-in by the workers but a few who managed to escape and resurface on Tuesday told NUM they had been held against their will.

Moatshe said those affected and held against their will were not expected to report for duty on Thursday, despite it being the mine's last day before the holiday break. 

“They are not back at work [on Thursday]. Due to the latest development, there is no need for them to go back to work.”

During the hostage situation, the mine ensured those stuck underground were provided with food and water.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gold One mine: Criminal charges opened after ‘assaults underground’

Criminal and internal disciplinary investigations are under way after the illegal underground sit-in protest at Gold One mine in Springs on the East ...
News
1 week ago

NUM: 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in months

The mining sector has faced falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet.
News
3 weeks ago

Another sit-in strike at Gold One as company dismisses 50 miners

About 447 miners at Gold One Modder East mine, Springs, have not resurfaced since Thursday night's shift in an alleged sit-in protest against ...
News
1 week ago

Sibanye-Stillwater probes claims it failed to resolve impasse five months before miner's killing

Sibanye-Stillwater has initiated an internal investigation amid allegations the company failed for months to resolve an impasse which led to the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground South Africa
  2. Cops in hot water for lending police car to civilian South Africa
  3. 'Daydreamer, anime fan & impulsive': A closer look at Kirsten Kluyts' alleged ... South Africa
  4. Four health facilities affected by storm in Tshwane South Africa
  5. Three nabbed for R24m theft in North West remanded in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...