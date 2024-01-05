Traffic volumes on N3 from Durban to Gauteng increase

Busy traffic conditions are being experienced on the N3 toll route this week, with highs of between 1,000 and 1,900 vehicles per hour travelling northbound towards Gauteng.
This was confirmed by the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) on Friday, which said peak conditions were expected to continue this weekend when more holidaymakers return home.
The N3TC said road users should be prepared for high northbound traffic volumes, including possible congestion and delays on Sunday, between 9am and 6pm.
It reminded motorists that if necessary, traffic authorities may implement safety precautions such as traffic calming measures at strategic locations along the route.
N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra, said during this time of the year, many parts of the route are prone to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail.
“Stay alert and informed about traffic and weather conditions along your planned route. Allow extra travel time to patiently and carefully negotiate difficult situations should they arise. Drive defensively, adhere to warning signs, keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, stay within the speed limit and take preventive measures to avoid emergencies,” said Dhoogra.
N3TC manages the N3 toll route, which is a 415km section of the highway between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.
It offers route, traffic and scene management services in the event of emergencies and crashes, and roadside assistance to road users who find themselves in distress on the route.
TimesLIVE
