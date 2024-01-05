“So it’s up to you as a footballer on how you behave, carry yourself and the goals you set for yourself when you started as a youngster and tick all the boxes.
“I am still hungry for more success and I have to show it on the field, not only talk about it. Every time I am given the opportunity I have to show the hunger and how much I want to achieve because you can never have enough.”
Khune, who is on suspension at Chiefs for disciplinary transgressions, said he is also inspired by the relentless pursuit of excellence by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I refer my story to Lionel Messi who has won seven Ballon d'Or’s and he is still hungry for more. I refer my story to Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five Ballon d'Or’s and he is still hungry for more by breaking records at every league he plays in.
“You can never have enough as a footballer. I have won four goalkeeper of the season awards but I still feel I can win more. Obviously age is not on my side any more but I feel, with experience, I can achieve it.”
‘I am still hungry for more,’ suspended Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune vows to continue playing
Image: Philip Maete/BackpagePix
Suspended Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is drawing inspiration from legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon who continued playing until he was 45 years old.
Khune, 36, who has been chosen by fans to play for Carling Black Label All-Stars against Stellenbosch at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, has reiterated his desire to continue playing next season.
Khune has again contradicted Chiefs who announced last year their former captain will move to a coaching and ambassadorial role with the marketing department at Naturena next season.
Khune said he wants to continue playing despite having only made five appearances in all competitions this season and being unlikely to feature again this season.
“I will never stop believing it is still possible. Gianluigi Buffon was still number one for Italy and Juventus until the age of 45 and he was going strong,” he said.
Masango urges Chiefs teen Mfundo Vilakazi to cut the tricks in Carling All-Stars game
“So it’s up to you as a footballer on how you behave, carry yourself and the goals you set for yourself when you started as a youngster and tick all the boxes.
“I am still hungry for more success and I have to show it on the field, not only talk about it. Every time I am given the opportunity I have to show the hunger and how much I want to achieve because you can never have enough.”
Khune, who is on suspension at Chiefs for disciplinary transgressions, said he is also inspired by the relentless pursuit of excellence by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I refer my story to Lionel Messi who has won seven Ballon d'Or’s and he is still hungry for more. I refer my story to Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five Ballon d'Or’s and he is still hungry for more by breaking records at every league he plays in.
“You can never have enough as a footballer. I have won four goalkeeper of the season awards but I still feel I can win more. Obviously age is not on my side any more but I feel, with experience, I can achieve it.”
Ex-Chiefs star Masango expects Bafana’s Afcon XI to be dominated by Sundowns
Though he has not played much over the past few seasons, Khune remains hugely popular among football fans.
“I am grateful for the love and support I still get from South African soccer-loving fans. I am happy that they voted for me; they could have voted for another goalkeeper because we have a lot of talent in the country.
“I am grateful they chose me to represent them and I will make sure I perform at my best so their votes don’t go to waste. I am happy with my contribution to South African football. I am grateful I was able to touch hearts of soccer-loving fans.
“That’s why whenever platforms like this come around, they feel they have to honour Itu at all costs by giving him the most votes because they still want to see more of me.
“I cannot afford to fail them. I have to make sure I give my all every time I get the opportunity and I love and appreciate every one of them.”
MORE:
Chiefs bosses ‘should be walking with presidents’: Johnson on Khune situation
'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to Itumeleng Khune
Boot out booze abuse — Pitso
Itumeleng Khune stripped of Kaizer Chiefs captaincy
Cavin Johnson responds to reports of racism, alcohol abuse at Kaizer Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos