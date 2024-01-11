South Africa

World's first surviving sextuplets, the Rosenkowitz's of SA, celebrate 50th birthdays

11 January 2024 - 14:13 By TimesLIVE
The Rosenkowitz sextuplets, three boys and three girls, were born in Cape Town on this day 50 years ago. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

South Africa's famous Rosenkowitz sextuplets are celebrating their 50th birthday today [Thursday].

Their birth on January 11 1974 was a global sensation because they were the first sextuplets in the world to be born alive.

David, Grant, Jason, Emma, Nicolette and Elizabeth are living in various places across the world, including the UK and Australia.

Grant messaged his best wishes to his siblings on Facebook on reaching the joint milestone.

Their father Colin raised them and their two older siblings after he and Susan divorced in 1989. The financial toll saw him work until the age of 83, he previously told the Australian news outlet Insight.

In a 2016 interview with the Mowbray Maternity Hospital where she gave birth, Susan said the older children were seven and five years old when their siblings were born and her extended stay on bed rest in hospital meant she was unable to see them for months.

“I was freaky big, I couldn't really move,” she recalled.

On coping with the big brood when she was discharged, she described home life as “running around like headless chickens, it was just so exhausting”.

As they grew, they missed out on outings because it was difficult to go out with such a large group, she said.

“It was hectic. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone who may be thinking of having six children.

“But we've all come through it. They're a nice group of children. 

“I wouldn't change anything ... my children are wonderful.” 

