Twins turn into quadruplets for surprised mom and midwife

Mom who gave birth to Limpopo quads now a happy mom of 10 but says no more children for her

01 November 2022 - 20:24

Miracle, Mercy, Blessing and Sibongile (means “we are grateful”) are the names given to surprise quadruplets born in a clinic in Musina, Limpopo, last month. ..

