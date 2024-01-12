A secondary list of schemes with relative ratios falling between five and nine included Foodmed Medical Scheme, University of KwaZulu-Natal Medical Scheme, TFG Medical Aid Scheme, Cape Medical Plan, SAMWUMed and Discovery Health Medical Scheme.
CMS raps medical schemes for splurging on AGM functions
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South African medical aid schemes have been found to splurge on annual general meetings (AGM), with Sizwe Medical Fund the biggest culprit.
This is according to the Council for Medical Schemes' (CMS) report on the past financial year released this week.
“Of the 71 schemes, 33 incurred AGM-related expenses totalling R29.2m. The aggregate number of lives covered by the schemes that incurred expenditure amounted to 8.1-million, whereas those without AGM-related costs covered 850,248 lives.
“Sizwe Medical Fund had an extreme value with a relative ratio of 46, a substantial deviation from the benchmark value of four. Medipos Medical Scheme followed with a relative ratio of 20 and Engen Medical Benefit Fund and Motohealth Care at 11, indicating comparatively higher AGM-related expenditures.
“In identifying these schemes, particularly the Sizwe Hosmed Medical Fund, further exploration is warranted into the potential factors contributing to their exceptionally high AGM fees,” the report said.
OPINION | Understanding medical aid policy changes for 2024
