Cricket

CSA relieves Teeger of SA under-19 captaincy, citing security concerns

12 January 2024 - 12:14
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Proteas U19 captain David Teeger during the Men's U19 Tri-Series, 6th Youth ODI match against Afghanistan at Old Edwardians CC on January 8 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday relieved David Teeger of the SA under-19 captaincy ahead of the under-19 Cricket World Cup, citing security concerns.

Teeger had been at the centre of a storm after comments he made in support of the Israel Defence Force when receiving the “Rising Star Award” at the Jewish Achiever Awards were made public.

CSA subsequently appointed advocate Wim Trengove to conduct an inquiry to determine whether Teeger had breached its code of conduct, which Trengove found wasn't the case. 

However, CSA said it had since noted protests related to the conflict in Gaza may target Teeger.

“There is a risk that (the protests) could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors,” CSA said.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators. CSA has decided David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself.

Lawman erred in exonerating cricketer over his Israel stand

The CSA cannot accept Wim Trengove’s finding that the U-19 Proteas captain was entitled to say what he did about Israeli soldiers, writes Ziyad ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

“David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament.”

The new captain will be announced in due course.  

When receiving the “Rising Star Award” last October, Teeger said: “I’ve been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel.”

Trengove found Teeger's comments could “not be understood to imply his approval or even condonation of genocide or any other crime”.

“Others might find his statements offensive,” Trengove wrote in his findings.

“But they would understand the constitutional right to freedom of expression requires of us to be tolerant even of views we find offensive.” 

The SA under-19 team starts its World Cup campaign against the West Indies in Potchefstroom next Friday.

