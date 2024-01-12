South Africa

Pastor among three killed in Gqeberha horror shooting

13 January 2024 - 12:46 By Brandon Nel
At least three people were killed during a suspected gang-related shooting in Kleinskool, Gqeberha, on Friday. File phoeo.
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

At least three people, including a pastor, were killed during a suspected gang-related shooting in Kleinskool, Gqeberha, on Friday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident.

“Three people were shot,” she said. “Police are still at the scene.”

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk, who was at the scene, said 31 gun shots were fired.

“We unequivocally denounce this deeply lamentable incident in the strongest terms conceivable,” Van Niekerk said.

“Regrettably, it has been determined that the shooting that claimed the lives of at least three people was linked to gang-related activities.

“Law enforcement officials informed the municipality of the incident and said they successfully retrieved three firearms from the scene and have taken at least one suspect into custody.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the families affected by this senseless act of violence and reaffirm our commitment to supporting efforts aimed at fostering a safer community for all.”

