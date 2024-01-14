Load-shedding will be implemented at stage 3 until Thursday, Eskom said at the weekend.
The higher stage kicked in on Saturday after six generating units were shut down. The energy utility had feared the enforced cuts would need to move to stage 4, but this was averted due to “a slight improvement in generation capacity, as well as the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead”.
On Sunday, Eskom said: “Due to the sustained generation performance and the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead, stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Thursday.
“Eskom power station general managers and their teams are working diligently to ensure that 2,721MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday. Planned outages which are implemented to improve the reliability of the generation fleet are currently at 8,843MW while unplanned outages are at 13,981MW of generating capacity.”
Technicians are also working to restore damaged lines in KwaZulu-Natal, after a storm swept through parts of the province on Saturday. Eskom said the worst affected areas are: Pietermaritzburg, Margate, Kokstad, Newcastle, Ladysmith, Stanger, Zululand and Empangeni.
Stage 3 load-shedding in force, Eskom working to restore power lines in KZN flood areas
