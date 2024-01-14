Van der Dussen surprised by partner Rickelton's Proteas omission

Walter’s options for top-order batters are certainly stacking up. Besides the incumbent Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock is still available, while the head coach’s talks with Faf du Plessis last year indicate the door is still open for the former Proteas skipper. However Van der Dussen and especially Ryan Rickelton, his opening partner at MI Cape Town, are giving Walter plenty to think about.
The pair shared an SA20 record 200-run partnership for the first wicket on Saturday, with Rickelton, backing up the 87 he made in MI Cape Town’s first match, with an innings of 98 at the Wanderers. Rickelton was not included in any of the Proteas squads for the series’ against India, something Van der Dussen explained, surprised him.
“I think he’s been hard done by to not be involved in any of the squads against India. He’s had a really good two to three years in all formats,” said Van der Dussen.
“I know how badly he wants to play international cricket. Quinny will be moving on and Ryan fits into that mould of someone who can replace Quinny. He definitely has the game. He’s very resilient and sometimes setbacks give you a platform to come back. I know how hard he works, he was disappointed not to be in the Proteas squads, but he’s kept his head down, he’s worked hard and I’m glad that so far it's come off for him.
“I really hope it continues and he has a strong tournament to remind people he’s still there and he’s a world class player.”
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Rassie van der Dussen, fresh from making the first century in this season’s SA20, says it is only through scoring big runs that he and others can stake a claim for a spot in the Proteas T20 World Cup squad.
Van der Dussen smashed 104 off just 50 balls as his MI Cape Town team crushed the Joburg SuperKings by 98 runs in a SA20 clash at a raucous Wanderers on Saturday. It was the fourth T20 century in Van der Dussen’s career and scoring it at what is normally his home ground made it even more special.
“It was a strange experience, when I arrived I turned left and went to the home changeroom and walked a few metres before I realised I had to go to the away changeroom. I love playing here, I know everyone here, it’s my favourite ground in the world.”
“I want to be in a position to put in strong performances and be in the reckoning for that T20 World Cup,” said Van der Dussen.
Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter, has made it clear that because South Africa play no more T20 Internationals before June’s T20 World Cup, he will be using performances in Leagues like the SA20, to gauge players.
“I’m realistic in the sense that maybe in terms of my numbers in International T20 cricket I haven’t been shooting the lights out,” he added. An average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 129.19 across 43 T20 Internationals is certainly nothing to sniff at, though it is two years since he last made a half century at international level — a span of seven innings.
“I’m not sure I am in the conversations with the selectors about T20s. From my side, I want to be in a position to put in strong performances. Hopefully today is the start of that. As a player, you just have to put the numbers on the board.”
Meanwhile SuperKings coach Stephen Fleming, said his team simply never got into the rhythm of Saturday’s match, which he described as “high tempo”.
MI Cape Town, thanks to their openers, scored 243/5, the second highest total in the SA20’s short history. Fleming explained that his side were surprised with the Wanderers surface, which recently has become increasingly spin friendly but which on Saturday was more in keeping with its historic reputation, featuring plenty of pace and bounce.
“We were slow to adjust and as slow as we were, they were outstanding with the bat and that just compounded our problems. It was an onslaught, we got defensive, we stepped back rather than trying to attack and take wickets. We just got beaten up with the bat,” said Fleming.
