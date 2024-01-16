South Africa

Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder

16 January 2024 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mologadi Mehlape has been arrested in connection with the murder of her father, Malekutu Johannes Mehlape.
Mologadi Mehlape has been arrested in connection with the murder of her father, Malekutu Johannes Mehlape.
Image: Facebook

The daughter of an education department circuit manager in Limpopo who was gunned down in what initially appeared to be a house robbery has appeared in court alongside two other suspects.

Mologadi Mehlape is the daughter of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, 56, who was fatally shot at home in Mankweng Zone I, outside Polokwane, on December 28.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 28-year-old, as well as Hlolofelo Mogotlane, 33, and Tshepo Ranoto, 34, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Monday, facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The case was postponed to January 22 for formal bail applications.

Mehlape was arrested on Thursday. The two male suspects were arrested early on Saturday in Zebediela by a team of investigators, including a tracking team and murder and robbery unit members. The team collaborated with private security companies during the operation.

During the arrest, a double cab Ford Ranger, which was allegedly used to commit the crime, was confiscated.

More arrests are expected as police investigations continue, Ledwaba said.

Initial reports of the murder stated the daughter was ambushed when she returned from a function and forced inside the house. The suspects demanded to know the whereabouts of Mehlape and robbed one of two people they had rounded up inside. The armed suspects then combed the house and found Mehlape. They allegedly demanded cash and after he acceded, they shot him and fled the scene.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Relative arrested for murder of Limpopo education official in ‘house robbery’

A relative has been arrested after an education department circuit manager in Limpopo was gunned down during what initially appeared to be a house ...
News
2 days ago

Two cholera cases confirmed in Limpopo

Two cholera cases have been detected in Limpopo, the province's health department said on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

It is extremely difficult to police Diepsloot because of its congestion: Mawela

Some areas are informal with little passages which poses a risk for police when responding to emergencies
News
1 month ago

E-hailing drivers spill the beans about crazy trips

Woman got undressed in front passenger seat on the way to club in Sandton
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Despite some cheats and poor printing, Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric ... South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  5. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...