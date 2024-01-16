South Africa

Security branch cops in dock for 1985 kidnapping and murder of MK cadre

Warrant of arrest issued for ex-officer Douw Gerbrandt Willemse, 63

16 January 2024 - 16:45 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Four former security branch officers have been indicted for the murder of MK cadre Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu in June 1985. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Four former security branch members have been indicted to stand trial for the June 1985 murder of MK cadre Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu.

Three of those now on trial applied for amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) but were refused. They are Gerhardus Stephanus Schoon, now 82, Paul Jacobus van Dyk, 76, and Frederick Johannes Louw, 77.

The fourth accused, Douw Gerbrandt Willemse, 63, did not apply for amnesty — and did not arrive at the Pongola magistrate's court last week when the indictment was served. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

In evidence before the TRC, it was stated that Mngomezulu and others were abducted from Swaziland and taken to South Africa. He was tortured for several days before he was murdered.

According to the indictment, Mngomezulu was a South African citizen living in Ingwavuma, KwaZulu-Natal, and in Swaziland (now Eswatini). He was a political activist and an MK leader. Because of his political activism, he was on the radar of the security police who frequently raided his homes.

In June 1985, he was captured in Swaziland and forcibly taken back over the border, where he was tortured, assaulted and eventually killed.

Father loses race against time for justice

But new hope springs from drive to examine disputed findings in 300 apartheid deaths
News
5 years ago

The accused allegedly used explosives to blow up his body at Sodwana Bay.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state alleged that Schoon, who was the commander of the Jozini security branch at the time, Van Dyk and Willemse, who were based at Vlakplaas, and Pienaar, who was based in Piet Retief (now eMkhondo), together with Askaris, acted collectively in the commission of the crimes.

When they appeared in the Pongola magistrate’s court the indictment was served on the legal representatives for Schoon and Van Dyk.

However, Pienaar and Willemse did not appear in court. A medical certificate was handed in explaining Pienaar’s absence, but there was no explanation for Willemse’s absence, Ramkisson-Kara said.

“Warrants of arrest were authorised. In the case of Pienaar it was stayed but for Willemse it was issued forthwith,” she said.

The matter was postponed until April 24 when it is expected to be transferred to the high court and a date set for trial.

TimesLIVE

