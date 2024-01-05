South Africa

Cradock Four inquest reopened, families muted in response

05 January 2024 - 12:27
Fort Calata, second from right, and Matthew Goniwe, far right, two of the Cradock Four who were murdered by security police in 1985, are accompanied home by two activists after being released from detention in 1984. Archive image
Fort Calata, second from right, and Matthew Goniwe, far right, two of the Cradock Four who were murdered by security police in 1985, are accompanied home by two activists after being released from detention in 1984. Archive image
Image: Arena Holdings

An inquest into the deaths of the Cradock Four, a group of anti-apartheid activists who were assaulted and murdered after being stopped and arrested in a roadblock set up by the apartheid security police in 1985, has been reopened.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the ministry acted on a recommendation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to approach the judge president in the Eastern Cape division in terms the Inquests Act to appoint a judge to reopen and direct the inquest into the deaths of Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata and Sicelo Mhlauli.

Lamola said the main reason for reopening the investigation is that it is in the interests of justice. 

He believes it is in the interests of justice to finally bring closure to the families of the deceased, who have been waiting for decades for the truth about who killed their loved ones. 

We look forward to the day when a court in democratic South Africa will finally have the opportunity to hear and evaluate evidence, as well as deliver us the truth about the murders of our loved ones
Families of the Cradock Four

“The NPA firmly believes the evidence that became available after the De Beer and Zietsman investigations constitutes new evidence that was not previously presented before a new order was issued. There are numerous inconsistencies between the first and second investigations and new evidence after the findings that warrant a retrial,” he said.

According to the ministry, the new evidence, which has never been presented to a court of inquiry, consists primarily of the amnesty applications by security police officers Harold Snyman, Eric Alexandra Taylor, Gerhardus Johannes Lotz, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Johan van Zyl and Hermanus Barend du Plessis heard during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) amnesty hearings.

Eugene de Kock was pardoned for his role in the murders.

“The privilege of presenting evidence in a democratic South African must be exercised. In the previous inquests, the voices of the families and those affected have not been heard. It is time for confidence in the justice system to be restored,” said Lamola.

He said the families have spoken out strongly in favour of reopening the investigation.,

“The families of the Cradock Four want to finally clarify how the deceased came to their deaths,” Lamola said.

In a separate statement, the four families said they would have preferred a prosecution but acknowledge that this was impossible due to the eventual death of the last known suspect, Du Plessis, in May 2023.

"We welcome this long overdue development although it does feel like a consolation prize. Despite this, we look forward to the day when a court in democratic South Africa will finally have the opportunity to hear and evaluate evidence, as well as deliver us the truth about the murders of our loved ones.

"We as Cradock Four families also urge the NPA and minister Lamola to ensure that all outstanding TRC-related cases are resolved speedily."

Goniwe, Calata, Mkonto and Mhlauli left Gqeberha on June 27 1985 after attending a meeting and were on their way home to Cradock but never arrived. Their killers were the only people who saw them alive. They were abducted and murdered.

Days later, their badly burnt bodies, with many stab wounds, were discovered in two different places. All four anti-apartheid activists had attracted the attention of the security branch and the apartheid government on many occasions.

Their killers' identities and motive remained unknown until the TRC was established in 1996.

Goniwe, a teacher who was also a rural organiser of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and a community leader, was instrumental in the formation of the Cradock Residents Association (Cradora) and Cradock Youth Association (Cradoya). He was also active in the anti-apartheid movement during the Soweto uprisings in 1976.

According to the ministry, Calata was also a pedagogue and close political ally of Goniwe. He was arrested after writing a letter to the town council informing them of filthy streets and the unsanitary bucket system. After his transfer to Cradock, he was also an active member of the UDF and worked alongside Goniwe.

Mhlauli was a close childhood friend of Goniwe. He was headmaster of a secondary school in Oudtshoorn, a community leader and an active member of the UDF. He too had been constantly harassed by the security police.

Mkonto, a railway worker, was instrumental in the formation of Cradoya and Cradora and was the highest-ranking officer in Cradora. 

TimesLIVE

