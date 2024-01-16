South Africa

Three killed, five injured as taxi violence flares up in Eastern Cape

16 January 2024 - 19:27
Three people were gunned down, six others including a child were injured and three minibus taxis were torched during taxi violence that erupted in Port St Johns on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Three people have died and five others were injured, including a young boy, in what appeared to be a feud between taxi associations.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning and involved two associations operating in the Lusikisiki/Port St Johns areas, said police.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “Preliminary reports indicate that in the morning two taxi associations were engaged in a shoot-out at the Port St Johns taxi rank.

“It is alleged that three security officials from one taxi association in Lusikisiki were fatally injured while five people from the Port St Johns side sustained gunshot wounds.

“In the ensuing attack, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet and was taken to hospital for treatment. Three vehicles were torched.”

Police confirmed the arrests of nine people and said they would remain in the region until the situation stabilised.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the incident.

“Such lawlessness will not be tolerated as innocent lives are at risk. We immediately call on all stakeholders to come forward and engage in constructive discussions and urgently find a solution so as to avoid further loss of lives,” he said.

