Three killed, five injured as taxi violence flares up in Eastern Cape

Three people have died and five others were injured, including a young boy, in what appeared to be a feud between taxi associations.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning and involved two associations operating in the Lusikisiki/Port St Johns areas, said police.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “Preliminary reports indicate that in the morning two taxi associations were engaged in a shoot-out at the Port St Johns taxi rank.

“It is alleged that three security officials from one taxi association in Lusikisiki were fatally injured while five people from the Port St Johns side sustained gunshot wounds.