Soccer

Late penalty seals Burkina Faso win over Mauritania

16 January 2024 - 19:21 By Reuters
Bertrand Traore of Burkina Faso celebrates his late penalty with a teammate that helped his team to a 1-0 win over Mauritania during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage match at Peace Stadium in Bouake.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Bertrand Traore scored a stoppage time penalty as Burkina Faso claimed a 1-0 victory over Mauritania in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Tuesday, writing a piece of history in the process.

It is the first ever win for the Burkinabe in their opening match of the Africa showpiece finals and came at the 13th attempt, handed to them when Aston Villa midfielder Traore stroked home his spot-kick after a foul by Mauritania captain Mohamed El Abd on Issa Kabore.

Burkina Faso dominated possession, but it was Mauritania who carved out the better chances, though they were denied by the excellent reflexes of goalkeeper Herve Koffi and will feel aggrieved not to have got something from the game having conceded in the 96th minute.

Burkina Faso head the pool with their three points after the first round of matches. Fancied Algeria were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Angola on Monday.

