South Africa

Six suspects dead in Inanda shoot-out with police

18 January 2024 - 09:07 By TIMESLIVE
Six suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police in Emachebeni, near Durban, on Thursday morning.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Six suspects died in a shoot-out with police at a house in Emachebeni in Inanda, Durban, in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said information about the whereabouts of suspects wanted for a spate of house robberies, murders, business robbery and carjacking led them to the house.

“Upon announcing their arrival, the suspects responded with a hail of bullets towards the police, [who] returned fire. After the shoot-out, six suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and three more, two men and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested. One police officer was grazed by a bullet on the hand,” police said.

Two rifles and a shotgun were found, as well as a vehicle hijacked at KwaDabeka in December. The arrested suspects will appear in court soon.

Police minister Bheki Cele will visit Inanda police station on Thursday where he will be briefed about the shoot-out and other crimes in KwaZulu-Natal over the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

