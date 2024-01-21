South Africa

Sandton's upmarket restaurant, Tempo, apologises for shooting incident

Tempo said at least three people were injured, two staff members and the individual who allegedly instigated the shooting

21 January 2024 - 07:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tempo restaurant in Sandton has apologised to its patrons who witnessed a shooting incident in the early hours of Saturday.
Tempo restaurant in Sandton has apologised to its patrons who witnessed a shooting incident in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Upmarket Johannesburg restaurant, Tempo, confirmed there was a shooting incident that took place at its Sunninghill establishment in the early hours of Saturday. 

In a statement, Tempo said at least three people were injured during the incident two were staff members, and the individual who allegedly instigated the shooting.  

According to reports by Sunday World the instigator is believed to be businessman Sphamandla Mabonga. He is the ex-boyfriend of former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London. 

He is said to have been admitted at Mediclinic in Morningside before being transferred to another hospital at mid-day. He was allegedly shot in his ribs.

Videos shared on social media show various angles where patrons are dancing before hearing gunshots. These were followed by panicking revellers running and ducking under tables for cover.

Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university

A 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father, then killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at his Prague university on Thursday before possibly ...
News
4 weeks ago

The upmarket eatery apologised to its patrons “who witnessed this unfortunate incident”. It said: “It is important for us to provide an accurate account of the situation and reassure our cherished patrons and dedicated staff”. 

“During the incident, an individual attempted to enter our establishment with firearms. Our steadfast security team, enforcing our strict policy against firearms entering the premises, denied the individual entry, leading to a verbal dispute.” 

“Regrettably the incident escalated and resulted in the wounding of two of our staff members as well as the said individual. The incident unfolded outside the premises, and none of our patrons inside the establishment were harmed.” 

Tempo extended “heartfelt and sincere apologies to the victims affected by this incident”. 

“We are fully committed to supporting them during their recovery.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police investigate attempted murder after customer shot at McDonald's

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property after a shooting at a McDonald's outlet at Main Reef Road and ...
News
2 months ago

‘In my absence, protocol was breached’ — AKA’s bodyguard speaks about fateful night

AKA's bodyguard Anwar ‘Dogg’ Khan has opened up about his murder, claiming protocol was breached on fateful night of his death.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele says 'thieves' who broke into Verulam police station must be 'bored' South Africa
  3. Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak Africa
  4. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  5. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted