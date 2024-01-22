A father and son arrested for allegedly assaulting and setting a dog on a security guard will be back in a Limpopo court this week.
This follows a brief appearance last week.
Security company owner Piet Groenewald, 63, and his son Stephan, 27, were arrested on Thursday, a day after the incident in Groblersdal.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “According to preliminary information, the 30-year-old victim was performing his guard duties at a network tower battery on Wednesday in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga when his supervisor paid an oversight visit.
“He accused the victim of being intoxicated while on duty and drove with him to Groblersdal to discuss the matter with the manager. On arrival, the two got into an argument that resulted in the manager hitting the victim with a hard object.
“The manager allegedly instructed a male relative to unleash their dog on the victim. The dog bit the victim on both legs.”
The victim reported the matter to the police and the duo were arrested.
They were charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm before making an appearance in the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Friday.
They were remanded in custody pending a second appearance this Wednesday for bail applications.
TimesLIVE
Father and son who ‘assaulted’ man, ‘set’ dog on him back in dock this week
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
