The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire is continuing on Monday.
The blaze in the building in the Johannesburg CBD last year killed 77 people and was characterised as one of Africa’s deadliest fires by chief fire officer at Fire Opps South Africa, Wynand Engelbrecht..
Engelbrecht testified at the inquiry last Wednesday, saying: “The condition of the building was not unlike that of hundreds of other such buildings in the city or the country. The profile is one of general neglect and total disregard for fire safety and thus the preservation of life.
“It is clear both privately owned and public sector owned structures are far too often left to deteriorate to the point of no return. Life safety is not a priority in this country, not by a long shot.”
WATCH | Inquiry into Usindiso building blaze continues
