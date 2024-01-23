South Africa

Witness who testified in camera arrested for Usindiso Building fire

Suspect admitted to the inquiry his involvement in starting the deadly fire

23 January 2024 - 22:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Retired judge of the Constitutional Court Sisi Khampepe, chair of the inquiry into the deadly Usindiso building fire that broke out in Marshalltown, Johannesburg in August 2023.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in connection with the fire at Usindiso Building in the Johannesburg CBD which claimed the lives of 76 people in August last year. 

“The 29-year-old man was arrested after he confessed at the commission of inquiry for being involved in starting the tragic fire,” Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said. 

She said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of arson, 76 counts of murder and 120 counts of attempted murder. 

At the start of the commission’s hearings on Tuesday morning, evidence leader Ishmael Semenya asked to call the witness whose identity he sought to conceal, thinking his life would be in peril in the event his identity was known everywhere.  

Commission of inquiry chairperson, retired judge Sisi Khampepe ordered that the hearing be held in camera and representatives of the media and those involved will be allowed in the -in-camera hearing.

Khampepe ordered that no one may directly or indirectly disclose the identity of the witness who is to give evidence in camera. 

TimesLIVE 

