Khampepe commission gets extension to probe deadly Usindiso building fire
Commission resumes work this week after missing first deadline of November 30
14 January 2024 - 00:00
The commission investigating the death of 77 people in the Usindiso building fire in the Johannesburg inner city in August last year will get more time to get to the bottom of the tragedy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.