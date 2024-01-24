Five police officers who allegedly killed two people who had robbed one of their colleagues in Cradock were denied bail on Wednesday.
The five, attached to the Cradock public order policing, were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) earlier this month on allegations of murder after the body of a 29-year-old man was found at the police station on January 8.
The officers are facing two counts of murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Sgt Melikhaya Madubedube, 42, Const IbanathI Jack, 33, Const Ndumiso Mpondo, Sgt Vuyane Mahlasela, 31 and Sgt Khulisile Damane appeared in the Cradock magistrate’s court on Monday and Tuesday for their bail applications.
“It is alleged that one of the police officers was robbed by a group of men while he was off duty. A few days later, while on duty, he allegedly — with the support of his colleagues — hunted down members of the group and found three of them,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
He said the police allegedly took the three to a secluded place where they assaulted them, before taking them to the public order police building and continued the assault the three.
“One of the victims, Thabang Mbovane, 29, collapsed and the officers allegedly left him lying in the building when they knocked off duty. He was only discovered by the other police officers when they reported for duty.”
The second victim Sindile Makoa, 34, died on January 19.
The case was postponed to February 23 for further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Bail denied for Cradock POP members accused of murder
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
TimesLIVE
