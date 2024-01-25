Gauteng education MEC asks political parties not to disrupt schooling
25 January 2024 - 19:43
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Thursday condemned political parties that entered Gauteng state schools during school hours.
This follows a campaign trail by a political party, which the department did not name, at some schools in Eldorado Park on Thursday while learning and teaching was taking place.
“We strongly condemn the intrusion of political parties into Gauteng state schools. Education environments must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere. Curriculum delivery time must always be respected, no-one must disrupt schools,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
