South Africa

Gauteng education MEC asks political parties not to disrupt schooling

25 January 2024 - 19:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says schools must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says schools must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere.
Image: Gauteng Department of Education

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Thursday condemned political parties that entered Gauteng state schools during school hours.

This follows a campaign trail by a political party, which the department did not name, at some schools in Eldorado Park on Thursday while learning and teaching was taking place. 

“We strongly condemn the intrusion of political parties into Gauteng state schools. Education environments must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere. Curriculum delivery time must always be respected, no-one must disrupt schools,” Chiloane said. 

TimesLIVE

Independent investigation after Pretoria pupil drowns

A grade 7 pupil from Laerskool Queenswood in Pretoria, Latoya Temilton, drowned during a school excursion on Saturday.
News
9 hours ago

Gauteng top achiever anxious about university life but encourages others not to feel limited by their background

Wandile Mkhwanazi travelled by train from the Johannesburg CBD to Orlando West in Soweto for a year in a quest to acquire a National Senior ...
News
5 days ago

It was a bumpy start to the year for some pupils — experts suggest solutions to smoothen the ride

On the first day of school as many as 21,000 Gauteng pupils had not been placed
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa
  3. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...