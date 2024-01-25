South Africa

Independent investigation after Pretoria pupil drowns

25 January 2024 - 12:20
Gauteng department of education recommended an independent investigation be conducted into the drowning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

A grade 7 pupil from Laerskool Queenswood in Pretoria, Latoya Temilton, drowned during a school excursion on Saturday. 

The Gauteng department of education said the incident happened during an approved one-day excursion by pupils to Wag 'n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppies, Olifantsfontein.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said. “Our district and the school have visited the learner’s family to convey their condolences,” he added.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane recommended an independent investigation be conducted. The department has already embarked on a process of appointing an independent law firm, he said. The law firm will be introduced to the school management team and the pupil's family subsequent to their appointment.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss. We convey our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and school community at large. We are hopeful an independent investigation into this incident will assist to determine what exactly occurred,” said Chiloane.

The school held a memorial service for Latoya on Wednesday, which was broadcast on Newzroom Afrika.

TimesLIVE

