South Africa

Suspect linked to Usindiso fire makes first court appearance

25 January 2024 - 13:28
An aerial view of the scene at Delvers Street in the Johannesburg CBD after August's deadly fire. File photo.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

A man accused of starting the fire in Marshalltown which killed 76 people in August last year made his first appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

He was arrested by police hours after he made a startling confession to the commission of inquiry investigating the cause of the fire, chaired by justice Sisi Khampepe, on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old claimed he had beaten and strangled another resident while high on drugs, EWN reported. He had poured petrol on the body and started a fire to cover up the murder. This rapidly spread, leading to the inferno which devastated the building.

The case has been postponed to February 2, for verification of the accused's documents and citizenship.

He is facing charges of arson, 76 counts of murder and 86 counts of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

