Three recordings of proceedings in the lower court were obtained and played in the high court on Friday as per the court's order.
In the tape of the magistrate's court proceedings of October 27 2020, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi places on record that Ntanzi is represented by Mjiyako while the other accused are not represented.
Ntanzi tries to address the court, but the magistrate reminds him he is legally represented and his lawyer should do the talking, referring to Mjiyako.
Mjiyako then speaks on behalf of Ntanzi, mentioning he will not apply for bail.
In another audio clip, from March 5 2021, Baloyi tells the court Mjiyako is withdrawing as Ntanzi’s lawyer as he hands a letter from Mjiyako to the court.
Mjiyako was not present in court on the day.
Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021.
This is according to an audio recording of proceedings in the Boksburg magistrate's court.
Ntanzi's defence in the Pretoria high court is trying to prove Ntanzi was not legally represented by Mjiyako.
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu said on Thursday Ntanzi had tried to get the attention of the magistrate to tell him Mjiyako did not represent him, but his attempts failed.
Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa. Meyiwa was shot dead at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.
The accused have pleaded not guilty.
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Three recordings of proceedings in the lower court were obtained and played in the high court on Friday as per the court's order.
In the tape of the magistrate's court proceedings of October 27 2020, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi places on record that Ntanzi is represented by Mjiyako while the other accused are not represented.
Ntanzi tries to address the court, but the magistrate reminds him he is legally represented and his lawyer should do the talking, referring to Mjiyako.
Mjiyako then speaks on behalf of Ntanzi, mentioning he will not apply for bail.
In another audio clip, from March 5 2021, Baloyi tells the court Mjiyako is withdrawing as Ntanzi’s lawyer as he hands a letter from Mjiyako to the court.
Mjiyako was not present in court on the day.
EDITORIAL | More questions than answers so far in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Addressing the court, Ntanzi says in IsiZulu Mjiyako wanted him to admit to the murder, hence he “ran away”.
He elected to appoint a legal aid lawyer.
Mjiyako is the lawyer who represented him when he allegedly made a confession before a magistrate and was part of a plea bargain process.
The audio recordings also revealed Ntanzi and Mncube raised concerns about alleged assault and torture while in prison.
Baloyi said the transcript of the proceedings will be made available on Monday.
The matter will resume on Tuesday to allow the defence to go through the transcripts.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed lawyer who represented him in earlier proceedings
'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement reveals
'Utter disbelief' — Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordering hit on Senzo Meyiwa
Revelations in Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead
Bongani Ntanzi's detention in spotlight as defence quizzes Senzo Meyiwa investigating officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos