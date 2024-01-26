South Africa

Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer

26 January 2024 - 14:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder, during the trial at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. File photo.
Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder, during the trial at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021.

This is according to an audio recording of proceedings in the Boksburg magistrate's court.

Ntanzi's defence in the Pretoria high court is trying to prove Ntanzi was not legally represented by Mjiyako.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu said on Thursday Ntanzi had tried to get the attention of the magistrate to tell him Mjiyako did not represent him, but his attempts failed.

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa. Meyiwa was shot dead at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus on October 26 2014.

The accused have pleaded not guilty.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
News
7 hours ago

Three recordings of proceedings in the lower court were obtained and played in the high court on Friday as per the court's order.

In the tape of the magistrate's court proceedings of October 27 2020, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi places on record that Ntanzi is represented by Mjiyako while the other accused are not represented.

Ntanzi tries to address the court, but the magistrate reminds him he is legally represented and his lawyer should do the talking, referring to Mjiyako. 

Mjiyako then speaks on behalf of Ntanzi, mentioning he will not apply for bail.

In another audio clip, from March 5 2021, Baloyi tells the court Mjiyako is withdrawing as Ntanzi’s lawyer as he hands a letter from Mjiyako to the court. 

Mjiyako was not present in court on the day.

EDITORIAL | More questions than answers so far in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Kelly Khumalo’s name keeps coming up — yet police seem not interested
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Addressing the court, Ntanzi says in IsiZulu Mjiyako wanted him to admit to the murder, hence he “ran away”.

He elected to appoint a legal aid lawyer.

Mjiyako is the lawyer who represented him when he allegedly made a confession before a magistrate and was part of a plea bargain process.

The audio recordings also revealed Ntanzi and Mncube raised concerns about alleged assault and torture while in prison.

Baloyi said the transcript of the proceedings will be made available on Monday.

The matter will resume on Tuesday to allow the defence to go through the transcripts.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed lawyer who represented him in earlier proceedings

Whether Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi gave a mandate to attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako to represent him when he first appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's ...
News
1 day ago

'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement reveals

Singer Kelly Khumalo has been implicated as the person who allegedly gave instructions to kill her then-boyfriend and father of her child Senzo ...
News
2 days ago

'Utter disbelief' — Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordering hit on Senzo Meyiwa

"Today they up defending her, saying she had no motive killing father of her child," writes an X user.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Revelations in Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead

Two men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa have implicated his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, as the ...
News
1 day ago

Bongani Ntanzi's detention in spotlight as defence quizzes Senzo Meyiwa investigating officer

Bongani Ntanzi’s lawyer says they will argue he was illegally detained when he was not released after the decision was made not to enrol the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Doctor scores payback from insurance broker after Land Cruiser theft Consumer Live
  2. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  3. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Enoch Godongwana bribe claims are ‘unlawful, spurious’, court finds South Africa

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’