President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Friday afternoon on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order regarding South Africa's genocide application against Israel in Gaza.
The time of the broadcast has been set for 5pm.
South Africa asked the ICJ to issue interim orders compelling Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza pending the main case, which will determine whether Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians. The main case could take years to be finalised.
Ramaphosa calls 'family meeting' on world court ruling over SA vs Israel
Image: GCIS
