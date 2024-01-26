Deaths in Gaza in the war between Hamas and Israel have left the world divided about how to end it.
The South African government, for a while, stood on the grey line with its calls for a ceasefire and peace talks, but late last year it changed tack as civilian fatalities increased.
South Africa applied to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 29 to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza. Its legal team argued Israel committed genocide against Palestinians after the attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people died.
While some people have applauded South Africa for taking the matter to the world court, others believe SA has a “lack of understanding” of the complexities of relations between Palestinians and Israel.
Israeli foreign affairs minister Lior Haiat accused South Africa of “functioning as the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organisation”.
South Africa, in its application to the court, said it condemned violations of international law by all parties, including the targeting of Israeli civilians and other nationals, as well as the hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the country aimed to protect civilians.
“We have presented a case on behalf of the government of South Africa and we are doing so on behalf of a number of Palestinians — children, women and the elderly — who are being killed in Gaza. We are not presenting any case on behalf of Hamas. We do not have any mandate from Hamas,” Lamola said.
POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza?
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters
Deaths in Gaza in the war between Hamas and Israel have left the world divided about how to end it.
The South African government, for a while, stood on the grey line with its calls for a ceasefire and peace talks, but late last year it changed tack as civilian fatalities increased.
South Africa applied to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 29 to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza. Its legal team argued Israel committed genocide against Palestinians after the attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people died.
While some people have applauded South Africa for taking the matter to the world court, others believe SA has a “lack of understanding” of the complexities of relations between Palestinians and Israel.
Israeli foreign affairs minister Lior Haiat accused South Africa of “functioning as the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organisation”.
South Africa, in its application to the court, said it condemned violations of international law by all parties, including the targeting of Israeli civilians and other nationals, as well as the hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the country aimed to protect civilians.
“We have presented a case on behalf of the government of South Africa and we are doing so on behalf of a number of Palestinians — children, women and the elderly — who are being killed in Gaza. We are not presenting any case on behalf of Hamas. We do not have any mandate from Hamas,” Lamola said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Whatever outcome, I salute SA’: Thuli Madonsela on case against Israel before ICJ ruling
20 Palestinians killed in strike on food aid queue, says Gaza health ministry
Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel
ICJ to rule on SA's genocide case against Israel at The Hague on Friday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos