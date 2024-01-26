South Africa

POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza?

26 January 2024 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Justice minister Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, when South Africa presented its case earlier this month. File photo.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, when South Africa presented its case earlier this month. File photo.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

Deaths in Gaza in the war between Hamas and Israel have left the world divided about how to end it.

The South African government, for a while, stood on the grey line with its calls for a ceasefire and peace talks, but late last year it changed tack as civilian fatalities increased. 

South Africa applied to the International Court of Justice  in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 29 to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza. Its legal team argued Israel committed genocide against Palestinians after the attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people died.      

While some people have applauded South Africa for taking the matter to the world court, others believe SA has a “lack of understanding” of the complexities of relations between Palestinians and Israel. 

Israeli foreign affairs minister Lior Haiat accused South Africa of “functioning as the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

South Africa, in its application to the court,  said it condemned violations of international law by all parties, including the targeting of Israeli civilians and other nationals, as well as the hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the country aimed to protect civilians.

“We have presented a case on behalf of the government of South Africa and we are doing so on behalf of a number of Palestinians — children, women and the elderly — who are being killed in Gaza. We are not presenting any case on behalf of Hamas. We do not have any mandate from Hamas,” Lamola said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Whatever outcome, I salute SA’: Thuli Madonsela on case against Israel before ICJ ruling

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who exposed corruption in the government during her tenure, is proud of the South African government and its ...
News
2 hours ago

20 Palestinians killed in strike on food aid queue, says Gaza health ministry

An Israeli strike on Gaza City killed 20 Palestinians and wounded 150 who were queuing for food aid on Thursday, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry ...
News
5 hours ago

Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel

As the world waits for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver a ruling on Friday on South Africa’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza, ...
News
19 hours ago

ICJ to rule on SA's genocide case against Israel at The Hague on Friday

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Friday rule on South Africa's application for emergency measures to be implemented against Israel ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  2. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot South Africa
  4. Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide ... World
  5. POLL | Should police charge Kelly Khumalo based on latest revelations? South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge