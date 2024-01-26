Lifestyle

King Charles 'delighted' that prostate diagnosis is raising public awareness

26 January 2024 - 11:52 By William James
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Britain's King Charles. File photo.
Britain's King Charles. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Britain's King Charles is delighted that news of his treatment for an enlarged prostate is raising public awareness of the health issue, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, confirming he had been admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the palace said in a statement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

7 things to know about an enlarged prostate and how to avoid it

Whether King Charles II has left you curious or you want to know how to avoid the problem, here's a look at what you need to know.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

UK's King Charles to have treatment for enlarged prostate - Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles will attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate although the condition is not serious, Buckingham Palace ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine'

Prince William was pictured visiting his wife Kate in hospital on Thursday after she underwent abdominal surgery this week, while King Charles is ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

UK's Princess Kate has abdominal surgery, palace says

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban’s Hilton Hotel set to open in March to avoid city’s clutches Lifestyle
  2. Jason Statham's return in 'The Beekeeper' sure to create a buzz Lifestyle
  3. It’s not joy, it’s people pleasing: why dogs wag their tails Lifestyle
  4. Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love Lifestyle
  5. South Africa makes top 3 list of worst countries for expats Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge