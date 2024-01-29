Rand Water employee killed in shooting at Joburg community event

Rand Water confirmed that one of its employees was fatally shot on Monday at the entity's handing out of school shoes and uniforms at Zakariyya Park community hall in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo confirmed the shooting incident but could not immediately share details.
“There was an event where we were going to give out uniforms to pupils. There was a shooting. Somebody has passed away who worked for Rand Water. We are going to issue a statement shortly,” Maroo said.
The event was supposed to be attended by the chairperson of the Rand Water board, Ramateu Monyokolo, and CEO Sipho Mosai. However, they were not there at the time of the shooting.
The entity was handing over school shoes and uniforms to 1,670 pupils from eight schools in ward 122.
This is a developing story
