Top Joburg council boss Sithembiso Zungu was injured on Monday morning in what is said to have been a "shooting incident."
The office of the speaker confirmed the chief whip was attending to official council business in the south of Johannesburg when the shooting occurred.
Zungu is receiving medical attention.
Speaker Margaret Arnolds said further details about the incident will be communicated at a later stage.
"I urge residents to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. The office of the speaker will, at an appropriate time, give a detailed media statement."
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu wounded in shooting at public event
Image: Supplied
Rand Water employee killed in shooting at Joburg community event
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
