Politics

Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu wounded in shooting at public event

29 January 2024 - 14:09 By SISANDA MBOLEKWA and PHATHU LUVHENGO
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu has been injured in a 'shooting incident'.
Image: Supplied

Top Joburg council boss Sithembiso Zungu was injured on Monday morning in what is said to have been a "shooting incident."

The office of the speaker confirmed the chief whip was attending to official council business in the south of Johannesburg when the shooting occurred.

Zungu is receiving medical attention.

Speaker Margaret Arnolds said further details about the incident will be communicated at a later stage.

"I urge residents to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. The office of the speaker will, at an appropriate time, give a detailed media statement."

Rand Water employee killed in shooting at Joburg community event

Rand Water confirmed that one of its employees was fatally shot on Monday at the entity's handing out of school shoes and uniforms at Zakariyya Park ...
News
1 day ago

This is a developing story

