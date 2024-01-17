South Africa

Reduced water supply warning for Gauteng residents as maintenance work is scheduled

17 January 2024 - 13:25 By TimesLive
Pumping capacity at the Eikenhof, Palmiet and Mapleton systems will be reduced on Sunday for maintenance work to be carried out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Pumping capacity will be reduced at reservoirs on Sunday, affecting several municipalities in Gauteng, Rand Water says.

Eskom will carry out maintenance on transformers that supply power at the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant between 8am and 3pm. Rand Water also intends to replace defective valves on a pipeline that supplies water from the Eikenhof system.

This will require a reduction in pumping capacity at the Eikenhof, Palmiet and Mapleton systems, Rand Water said.

Some areas in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane may experience low pressure to no water supply.

The implementation of the project may also impact water supply to the municipalities of Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong Madibeng, Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Rustenburg and Victor Khanye, the entity said.

