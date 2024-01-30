Three 'blue light' bogus cops arrested on R59 with six firearms
30 January 2024 - 21:31
Police arrested three suspects after finding them with firearms, including an AK47 rifle, in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.
They will face charges of impersonating a police officer and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
“Members of the Brackendowns police were patrolling along the R59 on Tuesday when they noticed a suspicious looking BMW with blue lights.
“The vehicle was stopped and three occupants were found in possession of six firearms that included an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun,” police said in a statement.
Police later established that the suspects' vehicle was a rental vehicle. The suspects are expected to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court soon.
