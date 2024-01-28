South Africa

Three-year-old girl raped in Limpopo, police urge parents to do more to shield children from predators

28 January 2024 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE
Do more to protect children from predators, police urge. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police are urging parents and guardians to take extra care to shield children from sexual offenders after the rape of a three-year-old girl was reported in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a woman from Gabaza village outside Tzaneen opened the case on Friday.

She had left the child at home alone and returned in the early evening to bath her.

"The girl complained about some pains on her genitals. When she checked the victim's genitals she saw blood stains.

“The victim was taken to the nearby hospital for medical examination, and the results came back positive that there was penetration.”

The case is under investigation by the Tzaneen family violence child protection and sexual offences unit.

Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspect is asked to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Isaac Mahlane, at 082 469 2625 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Provincial deputy commissioner of policing Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers issued this plea: “Parents and guardians are continuously urged to take extra care for their children to curb the scourge of sexual related offences.”

TimesLIVE

