South Africa

Two people killed, three wounded at Rand Water school charity event

City's chief whip among the wounded

30 January 2024 - 08:47
Koena Mashale Journalist
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu has been injured in a 'shooting incident'.
Image: Supplied

The City of Johannesburg has condemned a brazen shooting incident that left two people dead and three wounded, including the city councils chief whip Sithembiso Zungu.

The city released a statement on Monday afternoon saying Zungu had been wounded and was receiving medical attention.

Council speaker Margaret Arnolds said the incident occurred on Monday morning in the south of Johannesburg during a public event. 

A statement by mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said Zungu and other Johannesburg and Rand Water officials, were attending an event at which they were to donate school shoes and other items to disadvantaged children in Zakariyya Park. 

“We extend our condolences to the families of the two deceased and wish Zungu and those wounded victims a speedy recovery,” Gwamanda said.

“This incident once more gives us a shattering impression of the lawlessness with which criminal elements terrorise our residents and society. To have such a tragic incident occur in broad daylight and in the presence of community members and children is beyond ones comprehension and belief. The senseless killing of people and officials must be brought to an end as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the bulk water utility was devastated by the loss.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and SA Police Service are investigating the incident.

SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were on the lookout for the suspects.

“It is reported that an unknown number of suspects entered the hall ... and started shooting before fleeing the scene with an unknown white vehicle.

“Two people were declared dead on the scene while three were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds,” Nevhuhulwi said .

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySapsApp.

Johannesburgs social services department will support those who witnessed the incident.

SowetanLIVE

