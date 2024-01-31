South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

31 January 2024 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lawyers in Meyiwa’s case stop questioning disputed legal representation in lower court

Lawyers for two of the five Senzo Meyiwa murder accused opted not to continue with their questioning of a witness on Tuesday during a trial within a ...
News
16 hours ago

‘Senzo is with you where he is’ — Zandie Gumede assures Kelly during murder trial

"Just like all of us she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book, and they will be."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer

Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021, according to an audio recording of ...
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | More questions than answers so far in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Kelly Khumalo’s name keeps coming up — yet police seem not interested
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed lawyer who represented him in earlier proceedings

Whether Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi gave a mandate to attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako to represent him when he first appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's ...
News
5 days ago

'Utter disbelief' — Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordering hit on Senzo Meyiwa

"Today they up defending her, saying she had no motive killing father of her child," writes an X user.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

‘Why has Kelly not been arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder?’: the million-rand question

According to an expert, unless the accused agree to testify against Khumalo, the NPA has no direct evidence to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. Gunned down Rand Water boss was ‘heavily guarded due to threats on his life’ South Africa
  3. Three 'blue light' bogus cops arrested on R59 with six firearms South Africa
  4. Joy as Makazole Mapimpi’s dilapidated old school is transformed South Africa
  5. SA’s famous icebreaker gets second life ferrying tourists to Antarctica South Africa

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances