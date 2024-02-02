Trial of man accused of killing six sex workers set to start on Monday

The trial of Sifiso Naseeb Mkhwanazi, accused of killing six sex workers in 2022, is set to begin in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
The case was set down for Friday for the state and the accused to enter into plea and sentencing agreement negotiations, but senior state advocate Leswikane Mashabela informed the court the negotiations had been unsuccessful.
He said the state was ready to proceed with trial and would call its first witness on Monday.
Mkhwanazi is facing six counts of murder, seven of rape, six of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“The charges emanate from the discovery of six female bodies at the premises of a panel-beating business in Rosettenville, in October 2022,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
One of the caretakers had discovered a female’s body at one of the unused offices at the premises and alerted the owner.
The business owner, who is the father of the accused, summoned the police who discovered five more bodies at various locations within the premises.
The state alleges Mkhwanazi raped and killed the sex workers who he picked up from the Johannesburg CBD, between April and October 2022.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
However, Mkhwanazi tendered admissions in terms of section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The section states that an accused or his legal adviser may, in criminal proceedings, admit any fact placed in issue at such proceedings and such admission shall be sufficient proof of such fact.
Mkhwanazi admitted to killing the females, using an arm choke, and to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice by concealing their bodies at different locations at the premises of the panel-beating business.
He further admitted to the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances in that he robbed one of the deceased of her cellphone, and that he unlawfully took his father’s firearm and ammunition.
“Mkhwanazi however, denied raping the females and alleged that it was consensual sex with the agreement of money for sex.
“He denied planning the murders of these women and said the crimes were committed because the women reneged on their agreement on the payment for sex and demanded more money,” Monondwane said.
Mkhwanazi said their actions triggered emotions of anger as he had previously spent 10 months in prison after a sex worker accused him of rape, but later withdrew the false allegations.
