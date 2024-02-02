Cricket

Maphaka, Norton share 10 wickets to secure spot for SA in U19 World Cup semis

02 February 2024 - 18:57 By SPORTS REPORTER
Kwena Maphaka of the U19 Proteas during the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024, Super Six match against Sri Lanka at JB Marks Oval on February 02, 2024 in Potchefstroom.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kwena Maphaka and Riley Norton shared the 10 wickets between them to secure a big victory for South Africa over Sri Lanka in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

South Africa openers took off in their usual aggressive fashion. However, the disciplined Lankans fought back in the field.

Backed by two sharp run outs, they snatched the initiative away from South Africa.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius departed for 71, after having given the Young Proteas the perfect start.

Back-to-back wickets in the 25th and 26th overs, put the hosts in dire straits. It was the tail-enders who put the young Proteas' innings back on track.

Almost 100 runs were added in the last 24 overs, with the innings ending on 232/8.

Maphaka was at his vicious best with the new ball, and ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in no time. His magic continued in the later overs of his opening spell.

He got Sri Lanka's most consistent performer in the tournament, Dinura Kalupahana, on the way to his five-wicket haul.

Blows from Riley Norton helped ease the end of Sri Lanka's innings. Maphaka returned to finish with six, as Sri Lanka were bowled out in the 24th over.

With this massive win, South Africa ensured a spot in the U19 World Cup semifinals.

-icc-cricket.com

