South Africa

Grade 1 Tsakane pupil dies at school after 'eating biscuits from spaza shop'

06 February 2024 - 15:42 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A grade 1 pupil has died at school, allegedly after consuming biscuits bought from a spaza shop in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. File photo.
A grade 1 pupil has died at school, allegedly after consuming biscuits bought from a spaza shop in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. File photo.
Image: File

A grade 1 pupil from Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, died on Tuesday, allegedly after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop. 

The Gauteng department of education said the learner died on school premises.

“It is alleged that the learner began experiencing health complications in class just before break at 11am and started vomiting a few minutes later. The parents were contacted while emergency services were also alerted to provide necessary medical assistance,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. 

“Unfortunately the learner was certified dead by paramedics upon arrival.

“According to information at our disposal, the parents confirmed that the child had eaten biscuits bought from a local spaza shop owned by foreign nationals.” 

Mabona said police were investigating.

‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young boy ‘who ate biscuits’

The incident, which happened in the Naledi section of the township, has left the community reeling
News
4 months ago

Meanwhile, counsellors were to be deployed to the school on Wednesday to help teachers and pupils. 

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. We plead with parents to be vigilant concerning the edible goods that their children consume. We call upon law enforcement agencies and municipalities to be more stringent on compliance matters related to spaza shop products,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Scrutiny on child nutrition after deaths of seven children from ‘food poisoning’

Consumers are warned to avoid products missing information about ingredients, nutritional information, expiry dates or manufacturing information
News
3 months ago

EDITORIAL | When it comes to informal establishments, safety first should prevail

Local government and municipalities have a duty to ensure retailers such as spaza shops are registered and compliant.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

62 Gauteng pupils hospitalised after 'eating snacks bought from hawkers'

Schools and communities have been urged to be vigilant about food after 62 pupils at two Tshwane schools became ill after apparently eating snacks ...
News
3 months ago

47 pupils fall ill in Sebokeng after eating 'looted' spaza shop snacks

About 47 pupils from Lebohang Primary and Dr Nhlapo Primary schools in Sebokeng were taken to a local medical facility after falling sick from ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. UK's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, sons set to rally around him World
  3. Court orders new offer be made within 30 days in Vodacom 'Please Call Me' saga South Africa
  4. 'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa South Africa
  5. Phoenix man who shot wife, 3-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...