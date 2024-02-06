The murder trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Tuesday in the high court in Pretoria.
One of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, on Monday testified in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of his confession statement, which was made after his arrest in May 2020 to a policeman then based in Randburg, Col Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho.
He was asked to take the statement by Brig Bongani Gininda, from the cold case unit, who had taken over the investigation into Meyiwa's October 2014 fatal shooting.
“It never happened freely,” Sibiya said on Monday. “All that was done was not out of my free will, even what happened with Col Mbotho was not out of my free will.
“I was abused and pointed at with firearms, from the morning up until late in the evening. Whatever I did, I did it for my safety to save my life, there was no-one there who was on my side or protecting me.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
