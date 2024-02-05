Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.
The Pretoria high court previously heard Sibiya and co-accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had confessed to knowing the circumstances of Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014. However, they alleged they were forced to do so after being beaten by police officers.
Sibiya told the court on Monday he knew nothing about Meyiwa's death.
Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda testified Sibiya had boasted to people closely associated with him in KwaZulu-Natal about his involvement in the murder. After his arrest, Sibiya allegedly pointed out the crime scene and described how the shooting unfolded. He was also linked by a sangoma he went to for cleansing before and after the murder.
In the alleged confession, Sibiya said he was not the shooter, though he was able to accurately indicate Meyiwa was shot in the chest.
Sibiya is serving time in jail for other cases. He was recently sentenced to 10 years by the Thembisa magistrate's court for possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs and 12 years for the attempted murder of two women in Vosloorus at whom he had fired shots.
Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial
Image: Veli Nhlapo
