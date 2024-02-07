South Africa

I was coerced to confess, says man accused of killing Joburg sex workers

07 February 2024 - 15:31
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi got under way in the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday. He denied confessing to the rapes and murders, claiming he had consensual sex with the victims.
The trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi got under way in the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday. He denied confessing to the rapes and murders, claiming he had consensual sex with the victims.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of killing several sex workers between April and October 2022, on Wednesday told the court why he confessed to the murders.

Taking to the stand in the high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, Mkhwanazi said: “My father said he met up with the police and they spoke. I don’t have a choice. I have to tell the truth.”  

Mkhwanazi, 21, was testifying in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of the confession he allegedly made to his father, Mark Khumalo, shortly after his arrest.  

He told the court that the investigating officer and the other police officials took him from the cell at the Johannesburg Central police station when he was booked for an identity parade. It was there that he met with his father.  

Mkhwanazi said while he was on his way to meet with his father, the investigating officer, detective sergeant Bongani Mbonambi, told him to confess.  

“He said I should make a confession but I can’t remember what I said. I did not confess [to him],” he told the court.  

“We were on our way to get into the room and meet with my father. He [Mbonambi] said [to my father], ‘Here is your child, he will talk to you, I will give you space,’ and he went out. I remained there with my father.”

Trial-within-a-trial ordered to look into murder accused's confession

The Johannesburg high court ruled on Tuesday that a trial-within-a-trial must take place  to determine the admissibility of a confession allegedly ...
News
18 hours ago

Mkhwanazi said when he met with his father, he was shocked since it was his first time meeting him after the arrest. He said his father was angry.  

“We greeted each other. He asked me how I was and told me to tell the truth. He said he wanted me to tell the truth,” added Mkhwanazi, indicating that his father had a cellphone and a recording device.  

Khumalo, however, testified on Tuesday that his son called him while he was arrested and told him that he wanted to tell him something. Khumalo said he went to his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court but could not talk to his son, and that was when he called Sgt Mbonambi to arrange a meeting with his child.  

Khumalo told the court that Mkhwanazi called him with the other number and not his usual cellphone number, and that’s when he decided to go meet him in court.  

When he did not meet him on his court appearance date, he called the investigating officer Mbonambi, who then arranged for him to meet with Mkhwanazi at Johannesburg Central police station, where he was booked for an ID parade.  

Mkhwanazi, however, on Wednesday disputed calling his father, saying  his phone was confiscated when he was arrested and he didn’t have access to a phone.

Joburg sex workers murder: Bodies found in different locations in building

The father of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 21, who is accused of raping and killing six sex workers between April and October 2022, took the stand on Tuesday to ...
News
1 day ago

Mkhwanazi said he felt he was coerced to confess as his father threatened to stop supporting him if he didn’t tell the truth.  

Earlier during his testimony, Mbonambi told the court that he wasn’t interested in Mkhwanazi’s confession as they had overwhelming evidence which could lead to a conviction. 

Mbonambi disputed that he told Mkhwanazi to confess. 

Mkhwanazi is facing six counts of murder, seven counts of rape, six counts of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but his alleged confession claims he admitted to killing women using an arm choke. He was alleged to have tendered an admission in terms of section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act. 

He denied raping the women and alleged it was consensual sex with the agreement of money for sex. He denied planning the murders.  

The trial continues. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg sex workers murders trial: missing dustbins, a dead cat and mysteriously opened windows

The father of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of raping and killing six sex workers, was suspicious of his son a few days before the discovery of the ...
News
1 day ago

Sex worker murders: 'I was with my young son when I found body in unused office,' says caretaker

Cold weather prompted a property caretaker to go upstairs in a building used by a panelbeating business in the Johannesburg CBD where he found a body ...
News
2 days ago

Trial of man accused of killing six sex workers set to start on Monday

The trial of Sifiso Naseeb Mkhwanazi, accused of killing six sex workers in 2022, is set to begin in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Heatwave alert for Gauteng South Africa
  3. Volkswagen may build a new half-ton bakkie in South Africa news
  4. Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal South Africa
  5. State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa