The Johannesburg high court ruled on Tuesday that a trial-within-a-trial must take place to determine the admissibility of a confession allegedly made by Sifiso Mkhwanazi — accused of raping and killing six sex workers — to his father.
This after Mkhwanazi's lawyer Vuyo Maqetuka indicated to the court that the state must prove that the confession was obtained lawfully.
Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela, while leading the evidence of the state witness Mark Khumalo, Mkhwanazi's father, told the court, sitting in Palm Ridge, that he intended to lead evidence about the confession.
Mkhwanazi, 21, is accused of raping and killing six sex workers between April and October 2022. He is facing six counts of murder, seven of rape, six of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges but admitted to killing women using an arm choke and tendered an admission in terms of section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
He denied raping the women and alleged that it was consensual sex with the agreement of money for sex. He denied planning the murders.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Trial-within-a-trial ordered to look into murder accused's confession
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
