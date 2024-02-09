South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Accused two in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi continues his testimony

09 February 2024 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
Accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi is continuing to give testimony in the trial within a trial at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

He was arrested in 2020 for a separate murder case.

Ntanzi denied confessing to killing Meyiwa who was a Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

READ MORE:

State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence

The state, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya of fabricating a story ...
2 days ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
2 days ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in high court

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.
4 days ago
