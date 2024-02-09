Accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi is continuing to give testimony in the trial within a trial at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
He was arrested in 2020 for a separate murder case.
Ntanzi denied confessing to killing Meyiwa who was a Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.
WATCH LIVE | Accused two in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi continues his testimony
