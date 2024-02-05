South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in high court

05 February 2024 - 11:08 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.

Five men are currently on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder. One of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims ...
News
4 hours ago

Meyiwa murder trial: Dentist says Ntanzi never reported any assault

One of the five men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, showed no sign of ever having had a gold tooth ...
News
3 days ago

If Bongani Ntanzi was suffocated with a plastic bag, there would be no way to tell as marks fade, state witness says

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi's right to privacy was breached by the dentist who examined him in 2020, his advocate Thulani ...
News
2 days ago

Shift changes and procedures preclude cover-ups, says ex-station commander on Meyiwa suspect's assault claim

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will on Friday call their last witness in the trial-within-a-trial.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Motorist arrested for ‘interfering’ with VIP blue light convoy South Africa
  3. Powerball jackpot winner claims his R121m winnings South Africa
  4. National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1 South Africa
  5. Musa Keys, Boity Thulo, Tholsi Pillay, Anele Mdoda at Grammy African nominee ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...