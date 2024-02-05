The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.
Five men are currently on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder. One of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in high court
Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.
Five men are currently on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder. One of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya protests innocence at Meyiwa trial
Meyiwa murder trial: Dentist says Ntanzi never reported any assault
If Bongani Ntanzi was suffocated with a plastic bag, there would be no way to tell as marks fade, state witness says
Shift changes and procedures preclude cover-ups, says ex-station commander on Meyiwa suspect's assault claim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos