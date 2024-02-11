A 38-year-old man was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card in Musgrave, Durban.
Police in Berea opened cases of impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud against the suspect. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were executing crime prevention duties when they stopped and searched the foreign national on Saturday.
A subsequent search at his residence led to the discovery of fraudulent fishing permits, police identification cards and refugee asylum work permits. Police also found a police date stamp and 15 rounds of ammunition.
“A computer and other equipment, believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were also seized for further investigation,” said Netshiunda.
Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban
Image: Supplied
