An East London lawyer was shot and wounded outside a business in Vincent on Friday.
The shooting happened shortly before 10am.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
Lawyer wounded in East London shooting
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
An East London lawyer was shot and wounded outside a business in Vincent on Friday.
The shooting happened shortly before 10am.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says colleague
'Don't challenge me again,' judge tells alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack
Prominent Cape Town lawyer Mbeko Venfolo killed in Gugulethu mass shooting
Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos