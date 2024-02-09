South Africa

Lawyer wounded in East London shooting

09 February 2024 - 12:58 By DispatchLIVE
A lawyer was shot and wounded outside a business in Vincent, East London, on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

An East London lawyer was shot and wounded outside a business in Vincent on Friday.

The shooting happened shortly before 10am.

This is a developing story

READ MORE:

Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says colleague

The gunman who killed Rand Water executive Teboho Joala in front of school pupils last Monday shot him in the head about eight times, according to ...
News
1 day ago

'Don't challenge me again,' judge tells alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack

A Cape Town high court judge warned an alleged underworld boss on Thursday not to explain why he was pleading not guilty to the murder of a seasoned ...
News
1 week ago

Prominent Cape Town lawyer Mbeko Venfolo killed in Gugulethu mass shooting

A prominent Cape Town lawyer was among those who died in a mass shooting in Gugulethu this week.
News
4 months ago

Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office

Rustenburg lawyer Zanele Nkosi was shot dead outside her office this week, the Law Society of South Africa said.
News
10 months ago
