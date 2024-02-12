South Africa

Inquest docket opened into woman's death at Clifton in Cape Town

12 February 2024 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE
The woman's body was found by swimmers off Clifton in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dvsakharov

Police opened an inquest docket into the death of a female swimmer wearing a floral two-piece bathing suit who was found in the sea off Clifton in Cape Town. 

“A group of local open-water swimmers, while swimming offshore of Clifton's second beach, noticed the female face down in the water,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon. 

“The Good Samaritan rescuers initiated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts and they were joined by a doctor, who happened to be at the beach at the time and who is commended for swiftly assisting.” 

Provincial, private and volunteer emergency medical services responded to the scene on Sunday. Paramedics continued with CPR but after all efforts were exhausted the woman was declared deceased. 

The body was taken into the care of the government health forensic pathology services. 

“While it appears that the lady had been swimming at the time, police are investigating and an inquest docket has been opened. Formal identification of the deceased is in progress,” said Lambinon. 

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was also wearing a yellow bathing cap and purple Speedo swimming goggles. 

TimesLIVE

