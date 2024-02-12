Police opened an inquest docket into the death of a female swimmer wearing a floral two-piece bathing suit who was found in the sea off Clifton in Cape Town.
“A group of local open-water swimmers, while swimming offshore of Clifton's second beach, noticed the female face down in the water,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“The Good Samaritan rescuers initiated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts and they were joined by a doctor, who happened to be at the beach at the time and who is commended for swiftly assisting.”
Provincial, private and volunteer emergency medical services responded to the scene on Sunday. Paramedics continued with CPR but after all efforts were exhausted the woman was declared deceased.
The body was taken into the care of the government health forensic pathology services.
“While it appears that the lady had been swimming at the time, police are investigating and an inquest docket has been opened. Formal identification of the deceased is in progress,” said Lambinon.
The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was also wearing a yellow bathing cap and purple Speedo swimming goggles.
TimesLIVE
Inquest docket opened into woman's death at Clifton in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/dvsakharov
Police opened an inquest docket into the death of a female swimmer wearing a floral two-piece bathing suit who was found in the sea off Clifton in Cape Town.
“A group of local open-water swimmers, while swimming offshore of Clifton's second beach, noticed the female face down in the water,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“The Good Samaritan rescuers initiated CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts and they were joined by a doctor, who happened to be at the beach at the time and who is commended for swiftly assisting.”
Provincial, private and volunteer emergency medical services responded to the scene on Sunday. Paramedics continued with CPR but after all efforts were exhausted the woman was declared deceased.
The body was taken into the care of the government health forensic pathology services.
“While it appears that the lady had been swimming at the time, police are investigating and an inquest docket has been opened. Formal identification of the deceased is in progress,” said Lambinon.
The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was also wearing a yellow bathing cap and purple Speedo swimming goggles.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Search resumes for angler swept out to sea on Garden Route
Clifton’s heavy-hitting ‘lifesavers’ reclaim the beach — in a friendly way
Should we be afraid of seals?
Gauteng education department appoints law firm to investigate Queenswood school drowning
Lifesaving SA plea: Prevent drowning, second-biggest killer of young children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos